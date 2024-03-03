Home

Anant Ambani Spotted Playing with Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha at Pre-Wedding Celebrations, Fans Say ‘Too Cute’ – WATCH

A video of Alia Bhatt along with daughter Raha is doing rounds where groom to be Anant Ambani can be seen playing with the cute kid.

Jamnagar, Gujarat: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is all over the news now. Though the couple will get married in July, the pre-wedding festivities have already started. The grand event kick-started on March 01, 2024, and will conclude on March 03, 2024. Now, on day 2 of the video of Anant Ambani having a very cute interaction with Alia Bhatt’s daughter, baby Raha, is doing rounds on the internet.

The video which is shared by the paparazzi account features Anant Ambani playing with Raha. Alia and Raha look super cute as they mother-daughter duo twins in animal print. The groom-to-be Anant can be seen playing with Raha as he calls her by her name. The video has now gone viral, with several users taking to the comment section and calling it a cute video.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, day 2 of the theme for the event was ‘Jungle Fever’ and that’s how celebrities had to dress. Also, Ranbir and Alia share a very close bond with the Ambanis. Meanwhile, the festivities have given a good opportunity to parents Ranbir and Alia to spend quality time with their daughter Raha. Several videos of the cute family surfaced online which featured them having a gala time together as all three of them can be seen playing in the garden.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash

The star-studded pre-wedding festivities for Radhika and Anant commenced on March 1, 2024, and are scheduled to run through March 3, 2024. The initial day, dubbed “An Evening in Everland,” featured an elegant cocktail dress code for all attendees. Day 2 has been titled A Walk on the Wildside, with the recommended attire being ‘jungle fever.’ Finally, the concluding day will consist of two events: ‘Tusker Trails,’ suggesting a ‘casual chic’ attire, followed by ‘Hastakshar.’

