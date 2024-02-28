Anant Ambani Talks About Marrying His 'Biggest Support' Radhika Merchant Days Before The Grand Wedding: 'She Gave Me Strength When Doctors Gave up...'

Home

Anant Ambani says Radhika Merchant stood by his side during the worst of his health issues. The youngest heir to Mukesh Abani's Reliance Industries talks about marrying the woman of his dreams.

New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going to tie the knot this year in a lavish ceremony in India. Anant is the youngest heir to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Radhika is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, founder and owner of Encore Healthcare. In an interview ahead of their pre-wedding ceremony, Anant talked about his bonding with his bride and how they stood the test of time.

Anant and Radhika are childhood sweethearts and their families were more than elated when they got to know about their relationship. In an interview with India Today now, Anant talked about how Radhika stood by his side while he was battling health issues. He called himself lucky to be marrying Radhika. Anant said, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”

Anant, who will enjoy performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and B Praak among others at his wedding, added that Radhika has been his strongest pillar of support in her life and his family matters the most to him. “BeyonAnant Ambani Talks About Marrying Her ‘Biggest Support’ Radhika Merchant Days Before The Grand Wedding: ‘She Gave Me Strength When Doctors Gave up…’d that, Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength,” he said.

Anant mentioned that he’s grateful to God for bestowing him with a family and a partner like Radhika. He said he has learnt to stay determined from his family and be grateful for whatever he has achieved. “They always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance,” said Anant.

Anant and Radhika will be getting married in Mumbai later this year while their pre-wedding ceremonies have begun in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Apart from their family members, the who’s who of the film fraternity will be seen dazzling at these functions. The speculated names include Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar among others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Ambani-Merchant wedding!

