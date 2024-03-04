Home

Anant Ambani’s Priceless Reaction to Radhika Merchant’s Mesmerising Bride-to-be Walk on ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar’ Leaves The Internet in Awe – WATCH

A video of soon-to-be bride Radhika captivating everyone with her entrance during a pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar has gone viral. The groom-to-be Anant Ambani's reaction struck many hearts - WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will exchange wedding vows in July 2024, so Mukesh and Nita Ambani arranged carefully thought-out pre-wedding festivities in their honour. The internet is already buzzing with talk of Radhika Merchant’s stunning entrance during one of their pre-wedding rituals. She walked towards her future husband Anant Ambani as ‘Shava Shava,’ specifically the portion titled ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve,’ from the classic movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. With her lovely pastel-coloured lehenga, Radhika Merchant looked stunning. Anant, however, wore a stunning white sherwani for the evening. Bollywood celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were among those who welcomed the bride-to-be with diyas and flowers.

WATCH: Radhika Merchant Walks Towards Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant’s entry video grabbed several eyeballs as netizens dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Such a pure Indian culture type marriage❤️ Ambani respect🙌🏽 (sic).” Another user wrote, “I just love Indian culture and I love watching their marriage ceremonies, it’s so beautiful to see. Love from 😍🇳🇬 (sic).” The third user said, “Respect for Ambani family down to earth no attitude ❤️ (sic).” The fourth one said, “World best shadi😍😍 (sic).”

Prominent sports luminaries including MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and cricket players Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar graced the occasion. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, CEO of ADNOC, and Mark Zuckerberg. The highlight of the musical evening was Rihanna’s mesmerizing performance, which was followed by a delicious meal and an after-party for the honoured guests.

Several Bollywood celebrities performed on stage on the second day, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. With Diljit Dosanjh’s performance, the evening took on a unique significance. He grooved with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan in addition to performing his greatest songs. On the third day, music took centre stage as many vocalists entertained the guests.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra and well-known performers including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Neeti Mohan played on Sunday for a spectacular evening.

