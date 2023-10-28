Home

Entertainment

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur go Cozy in Viral Video From Restaurant, Fans Say ‘Why Hiding Now?’

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur go Cozy in Viral Video From Restaurant, Fans Say ‘Why Hiding Now?’

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might have not made their relationship official but their chemistry speaks volumes of their bonding. You have to check out this video to believe how cute they look together.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur go Cozy in Viral Video From Restaurant, Fans Say 'Why Hiding Now?'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out for a fancy dinner date on Friday. The duo made heads turn in a sexy black ensemble. Even while Ananya and Aditya have not confirmed their relationship, their chemistry speaks volumes about their affair. Now a video from their date night is making several rounds on the internet, and we’re in awe. In the viral video, Ananya Panday was holding onto her rumoured beau’s shoulders. She also rested her head on Aditya Kapur’s shoulder. The duo were seen giggling and smiling inside the restaurant.

Trending Now

WATCH Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Date Night Video:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s video went viral in no time. Their fans dropped hearts and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Ananya is a good soul …Acting is zero but she is kind.” The second user wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wowwww❤️‍(sic).” The third user wrote, “That’s height of invading someone’s privacy.. they are not standing on the road or open public area.. there was no need sneak from window to capture this.. respect their privacy (sic).”One of the users also said, “Far better than “wipe that off wipe that off” and ” we were allowed to see other people but kept coming back to each other… (sic).”

It’s been reported that Ananya and Aditya have been dating for quite some time now. Everything started when the two showed up together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration last year. For the unversed, Karan Johar also hinted at their relationship in last year’s episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Ananya and Aditya were spotted at the airport during their first international trip. The reported couple visited the Mumbai office of director Vikramaditya Motwane for a future project. The filmmaker dismissed the rumours later.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.