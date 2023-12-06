Home

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught our attention with their unmissable cute antics at 'The Archies' screening on Tuesday night - Watch viral video!

The Archies Screening: A new wave of talent in the Hindi cinema industry, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Dot, will be shown in The Archies, which premieres on Netflix on December 7. The film’s producers held a special screening of the movie in Mumbai before its release. The starry screening drew an elite group of Bollywood stars. However, it was Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s romantic affair that caught our eyes.

In one of the videos, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen interacting with everyone at ‘The Archies‘ screening. The duo secretly exchanged glances and made sure to check on each other – AWWW! Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a black tube dress and sophisticated black pumps that came with a tiny bow at the back. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy blue suit and stylish black shoes. The duo complemented each other in stunning outfits last night.

WATCH Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Viral Clip From ‘The Archies’ Screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @trollkareenakapoortrollers

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s fans were so invested after the duo’s video from inside the event went viral on social media. Social media users dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. Most of the users poured immense love into their cute antics from the screening. One of the users asked, “Shaadi Kab.” Another user questioned, “Kya yehi pyaar hai.”

For the unversed, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been on international trips together, already. Kapur also joined his rumoured lady for her birthday in the Maldives. Ananya and Aditya are often spotted in and around the town, and my goodness, their chemistry says volumes about their love for one another.

In addition to Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan posed along with Khandaan. Janhvi, Shanaya, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana and of course the Bachchans made their way to the special screening of ‘The Archies.’

