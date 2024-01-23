Ananya Panday Breaks Silence on LEAKED Romantic Holiday Photos With Aditya Roy Kapur: 'It's Part Of My...'

Home

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating. They have never confirmed their relationship officially but have given hints several times on the talk shows and vacation pictures. In a recent interview with News18, Ananya Panday addressed the leaked vacation pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur, expressing her calmness towards such incidents and highlighting the inevitability of public curiosity in the lives of actors. The actress acknowledged that being in the public eye comes with the territory of being an actor, and she has learned to navigate the fine line between her professional and personal life. Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur created quite a buzz last year when their vacation pictures in Spain and other locations surfaced online. Despite the attention and speculation, the duo has chosen to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, opting instead to let their public appearances together speak for themselves.

In response to questions about the impact of rumours on her personal life, Ananya shared, “I can’t say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen, and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can, and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, emphasized the importance of blocking out mindless trolling. Despite facing criticism for various aspects of her career, Ananya remains focused on her work and is grateful for the opportunities to express herself through her performances. She had told PTI earlier this month, “If I hadn’t been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I’m grateful for whatever’s happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is helpful and important feedback. You have to block out the mindless trolling.”

Looking ahead, Ananya is set to make her debut in the web series Call Me Bae and has two films in her pipeline, including The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and a project titled Control.

