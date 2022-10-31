Ananya Panday’s birthday pics: Actor Ananya Panday turned a year older on Sunday and she partied out with her friends to celebrate the special day. The actor, who attended a star-studded Halloween party a night before, kept it comfortable and classy at her cozy birthday dinner with a few friends. As seen in the photos that are now going viral on social media, Ananya went out for dinner with her friends Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, director Shakun Batra and Siddhant Chaturvedi who’s also rumoured to be dating Navya.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue, Back To Hosting Bigg Boss 16

The pictures show Ananya and her friends coming out of a popular restaurant in Mumbai. All the girls look striking in their respective casual outfits. While the birthday girl wears a peach bodycon dress, Shanaya chooses a denim jumpsuit and Navya keeps things easy in a sleeveless grey cami paired with grey denim. Siddhant, who is currently promoting his latest film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, looks dapper in a black bomber jacket paired with regular blue denim. Also Read - Ananya Panday is a Firecracker in Hot Green Bralette Crop-Top And Matching Lehenga, See Sexy Photos

CHECK PICTURES FROM ANANYA PANDAY’S BIRTHDAY DINNER WITH FRIENDS:

Ananya was celebrating her 24th birthday on Sunday. The actor has come far today from where she had started in the industry. Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi Blushes After Paps Tease Him About Rumoured GF 'Navya ji aa rahe hai' - Watch Viral Video

Her last screen offering – Liger – didn’t do well at the Box Office but Ananya seems to have got a lineup of interesting projects including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, her friend Shanaya is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with ‘Bedhadak‘, a film by Dharma Productions. Navya though is busy with her entrepreneurial work and podcast with her mom Shweta Nanda and grandmom Jaya Bachchan.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Ananya Panday and her upcoming movies!