Home

Entertainment

Alanna Panday – Ivor’s Dreamy Haldi Ceremony Pics Look Straight Out of Vicco Turmeric Ad

Alanna Panday – Ivor’s Dreamy Haldi Ceremony Pics Look Straight Out of Vicco Turmeric Ad

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now all set to tie the knot on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai.

The wedding festivities of actor Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday are going on in full swing. On Wednesday, the ‘Liger’ actor shared a video from her haldi ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a video on her stories which she captioned, “My whole heart,” followed by a white heart emoticon. In the video, Alanna and her to-be-husband Ivor could be seen smeared in Haldi and all the guests present at the ceremony shower them with flower petals. The pictures look as if they are straight out of 90s’ Vicco Turmeric advertisement. Lol!

Celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Palak Tiwari, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri marked their presence at the ceremony.

You may like to read

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures from Alanna and Ivor’s haldi.



The soon-to-be-married couple could be seen beaming with joy and donning ivory-coloured ensembles in the viral pictures. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky’s brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now all set to tie the knot. Reportedly the marriage will be held on March 16, 2023, in Mumbai. Coming back to Ananya, she recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime-thriller.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.