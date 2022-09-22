Ananya Panday Dated Two Boys: Karan Johar, known for his shocking revelations quizzed Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana Panday on her daughter’s dating life. Karan, in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, said that he thinks “dated two boys at the same time”. The episode saw Bhavana along with Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan on the coffee couch. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Gauri about her dating advice for daughter, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Karan questioned: “The one advice you gave Suhana about dating.” Gauri replied, “Never date two boys at the same time. Never.” He added: “Good advice.”Also Read - Gauri Khan Breaks Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest And How The Family Was Holding up, Here's What She Said on Koffee With Karan 7

Looking at Bhavana, Karan then said: “I think Ananya has done that already.” A shocked Bhavana said:, “Has she?” To which, Karan replied: “Ya. I think she was oscillating in between.” Bhavana then said: “No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one,” leaving everyone laughing. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Supports Karan Johar And Slams Trolls For Linking Him in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Ananya recently broke up with actor Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan was a guest on the show with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi last week. Karan asked him: “You broke up with Ananya recently” He said: “Did I, because you said she broke up with me recently.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Responds to Varun Dhawan Calling Him 'Flirt' on Koffee With Karan: 'Tumhare Koffee Peete Peete...' - Check Funny Post

Koffee With Karan 7 airs on Disney+Hotstar.

— Except for the headline, the story is taken from IANS