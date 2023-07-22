Home

Entertainment

Ananya Panday took to her social media on Saturday to give her fans the first official glimpse of her cozy Spain holiday with beau Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday Drops Sizzling Bikini Pics From Her Beach Vacay With Aditya Roy Kapur - Check Viral Post

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked in Spain a few days back, after which the entire internet got berserk with their dating rumours. And now, it seems like the actor has shared a few official pictures from the same vacation. On Saturday evening, Ananya took to her Instagram profile to drop a few photos from Ibiza in which she could be seen posing in bikinis.

In one photo, Ananya is seen posing alongside a swimming pool with a coconut in hand. In another photo, she is seen taking a mirror selfie of her perfectly toned body in an aqua-coloured bikini set. She is seen posing in the sand in one photo while other clicks show the stunning blue Ibiza sea and the gorgeous starry sky. Ananya’s caption on the post simply reads, “blue baby 💙🥶🦋🐬🐋🦕🪁🧢🪣🧞‍♂️ (sic).”

The actor’s post got many comments from her friends and colleagues from the film industry. The actor’s childhood bestie and daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan – Suhana Khan commented: “Woww bikini babe” while fans commented to ask if Aditya clicked these photos.

Ananya and Aditya were seen hugging each other and riding bicycles on the bylanes of Spain roads in many leaked pictures from their cosy vacation. The two also came back together and were clicked at the Mumbai airport. They have not made their relationship official yet but the grapevine is abuzz with the speculations of both of them falling deeper in love every day. Your thoughts on Ananya’s cute vacation pictures?

