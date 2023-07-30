Ananya Panday Hooks Fans With Her Mini Dress in New Holiday Pics, BFF Suhana Khan Reacts

Home

Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of photos to give a sneak peek into her vacation. Check out her latest pics

Ananya Panday Hooks Fans With Her Mini Black Dress in New Holiday Pics, BFF Suhana Khan Reacts

Ananya Panday is currently on a vacation with her family in Ibiza. The actress has been sharing snippets from her trip on social media, having fun moments with her younger sister, Rysa Panday. Ananya gives sneak-peak into her vacation and stunned netizens with her amazing looks. Check out her latest pics from her vacation diaries.

Ananya took to her Instagram and shared moments from her trip. The actress raised the temperature in hot bodycon black dress. She paired the look with white shoes, open hair and handbag. The diva completed her look with subtle makeup and open tresses. In second pic, Ananay looked mesmerizing in strapless orange dress and complemented her attire with few accessories and no-makeup look. Well, she also shared fun moments with her sister, Rysa who looked gorgeous in pink mini dress.

The liger actress pulled off each and every look with utmost panache and sheen. For the leopard-printed bikini, Ananya opted for a dainty gold chain featuring charms, a messy top bun, darkened brows, and glowing skin. While sharing pictures on gram, she captioned it, “obsessed with Rya and her digital camera (or is it the other way around).” Suhana Khan also praised the actress’ looks and commented, “Wow my muse.”

Ananya Panday Shares Pictures From Her Family Vacation in Ibiza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Fans were in awe as soon as she gave a sneap peak into her family vacation. They adored her minimalist approach with her lovely outfits. One user wrote ‘Simple and beautfiful’, another wrote, ‘she is truly embracing her natural skin’, ‘You look super-hot’. Also, Ananya’s best friend, Suhana Khan commented ‘My muse’ to her pics.

On professional front, Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The Raaj Shaandaliyaa directorial is slated to release on August 25, 2023.

