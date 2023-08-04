Home

Ananya Panday in Hot Pink Bikini Chases Sunset by The Beach, See Swimwear Pics

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushman Khurana. Besides work, she likes to update fans about her everyday happenings on social media. Recently, she shared a bunch of pictures from her Ibiza vacation. It seems like the actress just can’t get over her beach holiday as she shared a few throwback picks in a hot pink bikini. In case you missed her latest photos, then scroll down now!

Taking to her latest Instagram post, Ananya sets the internet on fire in sexy pink beachwear. The actress was seen flaunting her toned figure with her latest bikini look. She rounded off her beach attire with a sleek neckpiece, bracelet and sunglasses. Well, she opted for a no-makeup look and had her hair tied in a bun. From the photos, it seems like Ananya has joined the Barbie fever as she captioned her post ”Took the pink theme too seriously.”

The Liger actress seems to be enjoying the vacation as she flaunts a bright smile while posing for the pictures. As soon as the photos went viral on social media, fans flooded the comments section with notes appreciating the actress. One user wrote ‘You look hot’, another commented ‘acing the Barbie trend’.

On the work front, Ananya will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Ayushamann Khurrana in ‘Dream Girl 2’. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Call me bae’.

