Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter set the box office on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Khaali Peeli. The two are often spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai holding hands and snuggling up with each other. The two met each other at Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash and looked absolutely in love.

Ananya and Ishaan can be seen posing with each other adorably in some of the pictures featured in the video montage. In one of the pictures, we can see Ananya and Ishaan standing together with the Dhadak actor putting his arms around Gehraiyaan star’s shoulder. Shahid simply captioned the post with a hashtag that read, “Best times (sic).” Also Read - 'Isse Better Anupamaa Dekhlo': Hilarious Gehraiyaan Review by Social Media User Goes Viral

The rumoured lovebirds are often spotted with each other and keep commenting on each other’s posts. While Ishaan wore a green shirt and blue denims, Ananya looked beautiful in a printed short dress. The two left the venue together. Check out their pictures below:

What are your thoughts on Ishaan Ananya’s PDA? Sound off in the comments below.