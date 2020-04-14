Bollywood actor Ananya Panday made her big debut last year with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2 which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2019. She is known to be one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. Also Read - Ishaan Khatter Accuses 'Puppycat' Ananya Panday of Copying His Captions as Diva's 'Quaranteam' Pictures go Viral

However, she is often trolled over the nepotism debate and is called a product of nepotism by social media users as she is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. In a recent interview, Ananya Panday opened up about nepotism in the industry. Also Read - Birthday Post: Ananya Panday Wishes Her Sister Rysa Panday With Cute Childhood Pictures

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that she accepts that star kids have an upper hand and a given advantage in the industry over others. However, she added that just because she got thee golden opportunity, she does not want to waste it and work very hard to make her parents proud. Also Read - Ananya Panday Shares Awwdorable Unseen Pictures of Suhana Khan And Others on Women's Day

She also revealed that she is very excited for her next movie titled Khaali Peeli which co-stars Ishaan Khatter who made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak. Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s directorial venture Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh which was helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

She will be next seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial venture Khaali Peeli. The film is being backed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra and is an action drama co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in June this year and also stars Satish Kaushik in a key role.