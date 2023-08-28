Home

Ananya Panday On Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, alongside Kushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

The new generation of B-town divas has been successful in breaking the myth that two actresses cannot be best friends. As is well-known, Ananya Panday is very close with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana Khan will be stepping into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies, alongside Kushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor has also bagged Mollywood superstar Mohanlal’s next, Vrushabha. During a recent interaction with Filmfare, Ananya Panday was asked about her BFFs’ making entry into the entertainment industry.

Ananya Panday On Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor’s Debut

Reacting to this, the Liger actress replied that they grew up with the collective dream of becoming actors. She added that they used to play acting games together as kids, and even do mimicry. According to the actress, they have footage of the three playing the acting games, where Suhana Khan can be seen playing the mother, whereas Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor become her daughters. The star revealed that Suhana Khan would shout at them as she was the tiny one. She was quoted as saying, “We have hours of footage. We’ve had so many memories and spoken about everything under the sun.”

What Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Talk About Now

Now, it seems the topic of discussion between the three has changed drastically. Ananya Panday said during the interview that at the moment, their conversations are all about work, and what they are up to. The actress further disclosed that they do not meet as much as they used to, as all of them are occupied with their professional commitments.

Ananya Panday’s professional commitments

Basking in the success of Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s lineup includes Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will be seen sharing the screen alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next. The project is touted to be a digital age tale of three friends from Mumbai.

It remains to be seen if Suhana Khan and Shanaya Khan will be able to make an impact with their Bollywood debut ventures.

