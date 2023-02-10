Home

Entertainment

Ananya Panday Raises Mercury as She Drops Selfies in Scorching Hot Tiny Bikinis, See Pics

Ananya Panday Raises Mercury as She Drops Selfies in Scorching Hot Tiny Bikinis, See Pics

Ananya Panday recently set the mercury level rising as she dropped her sultry selfies in stunning beachwear. See pics

Ananya Panday Raises Mercury as She Drops Selfies in Scorching Hot Tiny Bikinis, See Pics

Ananya Panday Raises Mercury in Hot Tiny Bikini: Ananya Panday is always acing her style game with her bold and glamorous fashion statements. The actor always slays in both ethnic and western attires and is always hailed for her glam quotient by fans and followers. Ananya often treats netizens with her exotic vacation pictures as she is very fond of travelling. She also drops her hot pictures in bikinis from her holidays. The actor is regular with her Yoga and gym regime which showcases in her sexy physique. The Liger actor once again shared a series of photos from her vacation, and everyone went gaga over her sizzling avatar. Not just her fans, but even Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday couldn’t resist from commending her random selfies.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S VIRAL SELFIES:

You may like to read

ANANYA PANDAY RAISES MERCURY IN HOT NEON-GREEN BIKINI

The actor captioned her post as, “mirror selfies, taking photos, photos being taken, weird selfies – feeling random 👵🏻🤳🏻.” In the photos, Ananya can be seen showcasing her photography skills as she clicks pictures. In another photo she chills in her bed while in another pic she takes a selfie while enacting a goofy expression in a purple dress. In one of the snaps the actor dons a hot blue crop-top and matching long high-slit skirt. She also posted a selfie donning a bodycon sleeveless dress. In the remaining scorching hot bathroom selfies, Ananya brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. In the first pic she dons a striped bikini which looks alluring and captivating. While in the last selfie from the slide the actor dons a bold tiny yellow bikini with plunging neckline. The jaw-dropping raunchy pic brings the much-needed sultriness as Ananya flaunted her hot-toned midriffs. Her mom Bhavana Panday commented, “Random plans and random clicks are far better than organised things 😜😅♥️.”

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S VACATION PHOTOS:

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) starring her Gehraiyaan (2022) co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger (2021) fame Adarsh Gourav. She is currently filming for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 (2023).

For more updates on Ananya Panday, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.