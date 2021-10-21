Ananya Panday’s Interrogation in NCB Office| LIVE Updates: Actor Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday morning. Now, the actor has been called for questioning following the Mumbai drug case. Ananya has reached the NCB office where she will be questioned in an alleged drugs nexus related to Aryan Khan.Also Read - Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta And Others Slam Media For Mobbing Shah Rukh Khan When he Met Aryan Khan at Jail

The anti-drug agency also reached at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat to conduct a raid in connection with the Mumbai drug case. Now, she has been called at the NCB office at 2 pm on Thursday afternoon for questioning. As per the NDTV report, the officials found Ananya Panday’s name in the Whatsapp chats of Aryan Khan. Also Read - NCB Breaks Silence on Questioning Ananya Panday in Drugs Case After Aryan Khan's Arrest - Official Statement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday (October 26). Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the NCB has not been served a copy of the plea. Advocate Satish Maneshinde said that they have been served the copy electronically. The High Court rejected the video-conference hearing and will be taking up the bail hearing physically in court on Tuesday (October 26). Aryan’s lawyers were expected to plead the Bombay High Court on Thursday to hear his bail plea on an urgent basis. This comes a day after a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea citing that the 23-year-old was indulging in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis, and could commit an offence if released. Soon after the decision was out, Aryan moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the special NDPS court order. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat For Paperwork, Not For Raids

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha also had their bail pleas rejected on Wednesday by the NDPS court. The special court heard the bail petitions of all the three accused in the drug case and rejected it observing that all the three acted in conspiracy with each other and that all of them are connected in the same thread. The judge also accepted NCB’s argument that all the accused are part of a large drug network.

In a 21-page order, the judge stated, “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers.” The order further added that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats give reference to ‘bulk quantity’ and ‘hard drugs’. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances”, the order read.

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others.

While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Check Live Updates on Ananya Pandey’s questioning in drugs case: