Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who has a positive attitude and takes social media trolls with a pinch of salt, recently revealed in a talk show that she gets really hurt when her family gets trolled. Ananya mentioned that she considers them to be her fans too. Appearing in the chat show 'Pinch Season 2′ by Arbaaz Khan, Ananya Panday said, "If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I don't hate my haters; in fact, I feel they are my biggest fans because they are constantly checking on me."

Arbaaz recently shared the promo of the episode on Instagram and captioned it as, "A sneak peek into the next episode of #QuickHealPinchByArbaazKhan where the gen Z superstar, talented, beautiful and always 'So Positive' @ananyapanday finally gave some befitting replies to all those PINCHing comments she has been getting!" There were many negative comments for Ananya like, "Oh god my ears are bleeding because of your accent", "struggling didi", "Fake Panday". Ananya didn't bother much but cleared by saying, "Aap mere baarein mein sab kuch keh sakte hai but mein artificial toh bilkul nahi hu. I am 100% real that's for sure."

Watch the promo of Pinch Season 2:

A few days ago, Ananya Panday was trolled for her comments on the Korean boy band, BTS. Ananya's fans made some disparaging comments on the K-pop boy band. They had said the actor has already bagged a Film Fare award for her performance in the film SOTY, BTS hasn't yet to earn a Grammy. This statement didn't go well with the BTS Army and they started making some harsh, derogatory comments on Twitter handles.

In 2019, she launched the ‘Be Positive’ initiative against social media bullying.

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the action film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, said, “I have always felt that the answer to hate should be love. I started ‘So Positive’ so that people who have no one to talk to, can reach out to someone. Always talk to someone you trust. It can be your teacher, parents, or the cyber police.”

On the work front, Ananya will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She has also wrapped the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled next film that also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.