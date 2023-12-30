Home

Ananya Panday REACTS When Asked About Her Relationship Rumours, Says ‘I Don’t Like…’

In a recent interview, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lead Ananya Panday opened up about her love life. The actress revealed that she don't like talking about her relationship on social media.

Ananya Panday opens up about her dating life.

Ananya Panday’s recent release ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ has grabbed headlines. The movie which was released on OTT Netflix. The film, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, explores the challenges faced by childhood best friends as they grapple with professional obstacles and strive to portray an idealized image on social media. Now, during an interview with India Today, Ananya Panday shared her perspective on modern relationships.

While speaking to the portal, the actress said, “I hate situations. I don’t like that term only. Also, I’m not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I’m not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.” For the unversed, Ananya is said to be in a relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

In the recent episode of the chat show Koffee With Karan, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was asked to address her relationship status to which she replied, “I am feeling to Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question.”

Meanwhile, coming back to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, before the release of the film, the makers of the movie hosted a premiere for the film in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event which witnessed several B-town celebs including Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur. In a video shared on Netflix’s Instagram page, the Aashiqui 2 actor can be heard saying “I loved, loved, loved the film! I highly recommend it! Everyone’s character was so nicely etched out, and they did their job so well. Lou, lou! Do watch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Ishaan Khatter also praised the film. The actor said, “All three of them have bared their hearts out. It’s so relevant; it’s so topical… I think young people will connect to it.” FYI: Earlier, Ananya and Isha were said to be romantically involved.

