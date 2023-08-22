Ananya Panday Shares Qualities She Seeks in Future Husband, Aditya Roy Kapoor Are You Listening?

Home

Ananya Panday Shares List of Qualities She Seeks in Future Husband Amid Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ananya Panday has been making headlines currently for her latest rom-com Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana. She recently got candid about whom she wants to get married to in the future. Ananya, who is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapoor, told E-Times about her love life. Ananya was asked did she ever felt the buzz around her personal life overshadowing her professional life, to which she said, “I don’t think it’s come in the way,” and added, “I think, unfortunately, I’ve not had a release for the last year as well. So, maybe the conversation has been slightly about my personal life in that time being.”

Ananya Panday spilled the beans about having qualities in her future husband. She told the portal that she would want someone like her father, actor Chunky Pandey and someone who is caring, loving, and kind. “Oh, God. I think my dad is his own benchmark. Revealing some points her future husband should keep in mind, she said, “They have to be as kind, as loving, as funny as my dad. That’s the benchmark for me. My dad’s just the best person ever. So, they have to be exactly like that.”

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been seeing each other for a long time now. They haven’t confirmed their relationship in public but their mushy vacation pictures from Portugal went viral on social media. The pics fueled speculation about their relationship.

Here are a few pictures of Ananya with Aditya from their Europe Holiday

Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Rumoured Relationship

Chunky Panday has spoken about Ananya’s dating life and the interest it has generated among fans. Explaining that such conjecture is an inevitable part of their profession, he told Bollywood Bubble, “Nahi nahi… wo toh hone wala hai (Such things are bound to happen.) They say na you live by the sword you die by the sword. We are in the glamour profession. Ye sab hone wala hai (All this will happen). Collateral damage hone wala hai. You can’t prevent it.”

