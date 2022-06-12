Actor Ananya Panday who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor also keeps her fans entertained on social media by regularly posting stunning pictures from her personal and professional life. She has done it yet again. Ananya Panday nailed her sequin party looks at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday event. She wore a sequinned halter neck bodycon dress with the pattern of glitters and sequins at the star-studded event. Her hair was pulled back into a top-knot bun.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday is a Dreamy Vision in Manish Malhotra's Glitzy Saree, Fans Call Her Queen - See Pics

The first picture was a black-and-white portrait of Ananya. The star kid was seen dancing with a friend and seemed to be having a good time. Ananya was also seen dancing in the following two images as well. Sharing a slew of photos on her Instagram account, Ananya Panday captioned it, “Really hard to find a picture of me not dancing,” along with a giggling emoji. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Pump Up The Excitement Over IIFA 2022

Check Ananya Panday’s Instagram Post:

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her comment section. One of the users replied to Ananya’s caption and said, “No way.” Another user called gorgeous. While several others were wowed by her picture from the celebration.

In the meantime, Ananya Panday is working on a handful of interesting projects, including Liger, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Liger is a pan-India film directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya.

