Ananya Panday Reacts to Cancel Culture: Ananya Panday has finally reacted to the ongoing cancel culture. Ananya, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda spoke on the ‘boycott’ trend. Ananya, in one of her interactions with India Today said, “I think it’s like a cycle. Every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being cancelled. We are losing our track. I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don’t take them seriously.”Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022 Celebration in India: How Different States And Cultures Celebrate Rakhi in India

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Forest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha, has been the recent target of ‘boycott’ trend. Before the release of her film Darlings, Alia Bhatt also faced the ire of some social media users, with ‘boycott Alia Bhatt’ trending on Twitter. Liger is Ananya’s first pan-Indian film and will release in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Liger, produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects also stars Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role. Boxing legend Mike Tyson has a cameo in the film. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Gifts as Per Zodiac Sign: Make Your Sister's Rakhi Special With These Gifts

Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, teaming up with her Gehraiyaan co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Silence on Being Trolled For Statement on Forrest Gump: 'That's Why I am Not on Twitter...'

