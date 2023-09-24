Home

Ananya Panday shared inside glimpses from her day out with BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor at the NMACC exhibition - See latest photos!

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Twin in Black For Sunday Outing, Netizens Try to Troll 'Famous For...' - See Pics

Ananya Panday visited the ongoing art exhibition at NMACC with her childhood besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on Sunday. The trio made heads turn with their classic black attire. The gal pals were spotted with actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor. Ananya shared glimpses from her visit and the caption on the latest photos read, “expect the unexpected 🌈 @nmacc.india 😍 (sic).”

In the first picture, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan posed for a mirror selfie in a very colourful room. In another photo, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor pose against a neon sign that reads – ‘Famous for new reason.’

Inside Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor’s Day Out:

Ananya Panday’s fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation.

