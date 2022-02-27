Mumbai: Star kids Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are Bollywood’s popular BFFs. They all have a really close relationship and know each other since childhood. Ananya, Shanaya, and Suhana frequently appear on each other’s Instagram pages, as well as replying to and commenting on each other’s photos. The tinsel town’s favourite BFFs appeared to be spending their Saturday night together at a fancy restaurant in town. They were joined by Khushi Kapoor with a friend.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 41st Birthday: Ishaan-Ananya And Sidharth-Kiara Join The Celebration- See Pics

Shanaya wore a white dress with cut-out details on the waist, while Ananya wore a lavender-colored bodycon dress borrowed from her bestie, Shanaya. While SRK’s daughter, Suhana was spotted wearing a white tube top with striped trousers. Her wavy curls were let loose and she finished her outfit with hoop earrings. Also Read - On Sridevi's Death Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Says 'Hope we Make You Proud Mumma' - See Viral Post

Check their viral videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was also papped as she entered with a friend. She too looked lovely in her black co-ord set.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@loveskhushii)

In the meantime, Ananya’s recent film, ‘Gehraiyaan,’ has been a huge success, with both fans and reviewers praising her work. Suhana, on the other hand, will be making her acting debut in the near future. She was also seen visiting Zoya Akhtar’s workplace a few weeks back.

Best friends goals much? Watch this space for more updates.