Ananya Panday Speaks Out On Being Linked With Aditya Roy Kapur, Keeps Fans Guessing

Ananya Panday has opened up on her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The two actors have often been spotted together, igniting curiosity among their fans.

Ananya Panday is set to appear in Dream Girl 2. (Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been the topic of discussion for some time. The news of their rumoured relationship has made headlines frequently, sparking intense curiosity among their fans. Ananya Panday has finally broken her silence and addressed the matter. The Student of the Year 2 star’s response left her fans guessing about her love life. Speculation about her relationship with The Night Manager actor gained traction following their joint attendance at the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. Their growing connection was evident as they were seen enjoying each other’s company at various occasions, including celebrating together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

Ananya’s Cryptic Response

Despite speculation regarding their relationship status doing the rounds on social media, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have opted to remain silent about the true nature of their bond. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday chose to keep her relationship status confidential. She expressed her perspective by stating, “Curiosity is healthy; it’s interesting for people to continue guessing about my dating life.”

Rumours About Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur’s Relationship

According to a Bollywood Life report in March this year, a source claimed that Ananya Panday was dating Aditya Roy Kapur. “Ananya and Aditya are deeply in love, and both families are supportive, suggesting that if their relationship becomes serious, they should take it to the next level. However, they are currently taking things slow and not rushing into anything. It’s a beautiful feeling, and their emotions for each other are strong,” the report said.

Bhavana Panday’s Perspective

Shortly after the report, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday, addressed her daughter’s relationship status. She told ETimes, “The truth is that Ananya is single, and in a profession like this, link-ups are bound to happen. It’s alright. It’s like a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and one must accept everything that comes with it, whether good or bad. I believe that they receive immense love and admiration, so I prefer to genuinely focus on that rather than the negativity that accompanies it because the positives definitely outweigh the negatives.”

Ananya Pandey’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about the professional work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up to star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She will also feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

