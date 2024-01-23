Home

Ananya Panday Trolled For Her International Runway Debut With a Lifesize Sieve in Hand – Watch Viral Video

Ananya Panday walked for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Fashion Week on Monday. A viral video shows her holding a giant sieve in her hand as she walks down the ramp. Internet reacts!

Mumbai: Ananya Panday on Monday made her international runway debut on designer Rahul Mishra‘s show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2024. The designer debuted his new collection based on nature’s beauty of crickets, locusts, butterflies and other species of insects. The actor walked the ramp on the show wearing a black sequin body-con mini dress but the highlight was the giant sieve that she held.

Ananya looked lovely in her crisp, glamorous avatar on the runway. However, a section of people just can’t get their eyes off the big sieve that she carried throughout her walk. The sieve or a Petri dish-like object was a symbol for the net that one would use to keep the insects away, especially in Indian households where such nets were once used as mosquito repellants. Mishra’s latest collection was an awareness towards the species of insects which are getting endangered. This included tons of designs and motifs portraying dragonflies, moths and fireflies on his creations. The designer exclaimed, “The insect kingdom has been facing the biggest threat. Whose world is it? They have come 300 million years before us. On an everyday basis, either they get endangered or extinct, and nobody talks about it.” He believes in the long existence of these species, hence the name of his collection ‘superheroes’.

Mishra got Ananya as one of the models to walk the runway for him wearing one of the dresses making insects look pretty. However, something about the thought of holding a Petri dish-like object didn’t go down well with social media users and a lot of comments appeared mocking the actor for her appearance. “Log chaand dekhte he chalni se, ye Suraj dekhne k lie laai he (sic),” wrote one. Another said, “Sobo girl during Karvachauth (sic).” One user wrote, “मच्छरों ka season aagya kya jo ye मच्छरदानी leke ghoom rhi hai😂😂 (sic).” Another section of the user seemed completely bewitched with her walk. The actor’s fans also showered love on her for the walk. “Ananyas walk is soo good 😍 she is a supermodel material ❤️ (sic),” wrote one. Another said, “Proud of ananya for representing india at an international stage ❤️ (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ananya, meanwhile, was recently appreciated for her performance in the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan’. The actor has another OTT project titled ‘Call Me Bae’, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. She will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s next film produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She has ‘Shankara’ opposite Akshay Kumar as well.

Your thoughts on Ananya’s walk?

