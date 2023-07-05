Home

After Ananya Panday, These 3 Actors Will Have Cameo Appearance In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are likely to appear in cameos for Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will release on July 28. (Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced. The trailer of the romantic drama was dropped on July 4 and received a grand response. Apart from featuring veteran stars like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, the trailer had a little surprise for film lovers. Ananya Panday was spotted dancing with Ranveer Singh in the trailer. Now, as per the sources, it has been revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will feature a slew of cameos. Not just Ananya Panday but Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will also make guest appearances in the movie. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Cameo Central

Bollywood Hungama reported that Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will make guest appearances in the movie. “Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

While sharing the trailer, director Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “The power of love and the power of families – both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July.”

Shah Rukh Khan In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

In an Instagram live, Karan Johar spilled the beans on whether Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Pathaan star had launched the teaser of the movie. Karan Johar said that Shah Rukh Khan is not in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but he has given his blessings to the project.

Interestingly, Karan Johar did confirm that three stars would have cameos in the movie, but did not reveal their names.

