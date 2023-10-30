Home

Ananya Panday’s 25th Birthday: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor And Navya Naveli Nanda Drop Unseen Pics to Wish ‘Bestie’ – See Viral Photos

As Ananya Panday turned a year older today, her 'besties' Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor penned a sweet note for on her 25th birthday - See unseen photos!

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: The birthday girl Ananya Panday turned a year older today. Reportedly, the ‘Dream Girl 2‘ star will ring her 25th birthday with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur in Maldives. Meanwhile, her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor dropped some unseen photos and videos to wish her.

Suhana Khan, who will soon make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies‘ shared a glamorous photo with Ananya Panday. The caption read, “Happy Birthday to my bestieee @ananyapanday.”

She dropped another picture with the birthday girl and her sister Rysa Panday and captioned them, “Love you forever and ever.

Suhana Khan also dropped a photo of her recent visit to NMACC with BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio looked phenomenal in all-black attire.

Shanaya Kapoor dropped a beachside vacay picture with Ananya Panday and captioned it, “Happy Birthday soulsister @ananyapanday.” She also shared an adorable video of the two from their childhood.

Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a picture to wish the birthday girl. She dropped an unseen photo from the sea and captioned it, “Happy birthday my (love). Here’s to Navigating all the choppy waters in life together @ananyapanday.”

Ananya Panday had her early birthday celebration with friends, including a cake-cutting ceremony. She looked gorgeous in photos posted by her friend Orry. Ananya paired her blue dress paired with white flats. She accentuated her look with tiny studs and messy hair. Her friends surprised her with a two-tiered cake adorned with the hottest photos of Ananya Panday. “Happiest Birthday Ananya Panday 30/10/23,” read on her birthday cake.

Happy Birthday, Ananya Panday!

