Ananya Panday’s Adorable Throwback Video from Childhood Melts Hearts on Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a captivating video on Instagram, accompanied by the thought-provoking caption, "How desperately do you crave a vacation?"

Ananya Panday Shares Endearing Childhood Video on Instagram.

Ananya Panday, known for her charming on-screen presence, surprised her Instagram followers with a glimpse into her early years. She has shared a precious video from her childhood days on Instagram. Accompanied by a thought-provoking caption that asks, “How badly do you need a holiday?” Ananya’s nostalgic post resonated with fans and sparked a sense of longing for carefree moments. The video showcases Ananya dressed up as a pilot, and the adorable conversation she engages in steals the spotlight. This encapsulated the innocence and joy of childhood, reminding everyone of simpler times. As viewers watched the footage, they were transported back to a time when worries were few and happiness was found in the smallest of moments.

Fans Reaction

The post received an overwhelming response, with fans flooding the comments section with heartwarming messages and comments. Comments flooded in, filled with admiration for the actress and expressions of delight over the endearing video. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his admiration by leaving a comment saying, “Too cute”, Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri affectionately referred to the subject of the video as “Pudding” in her comment.

Ananya's Projects

In terms of her professional endeavours, Ananya is gearing up for her next venture, an untitled cybercrime-thriller film helmed by director Vikramaditya Motwane. Adding to her list of upcoming projects, Ananya Panday has bagged significant roles in two highly anticipated films. The first one is ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ where she will be sharing the screen with talented actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Additionally, Ananya is set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2.’ Fans eagerly await these exciting collaborations, which are sure to showcase Ananya’s versatility as an actress and is all set to mark a significant milestone in her career as she joins Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the highly anticipated film ‘Dream Girl 2.’

Ananya will also be making her debut in the world of web series with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Call me bae.’

