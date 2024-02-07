Ananya Panday’s Cousin, Ahaan Panday All Set For His Big Bollywood Debut With YRF’s Romantic Film, Mohit Suri to Direct

Home

Meet Ahaan Panday cousin of Ananya Panday, who is being launched by Aditya Chopra for an upcoming love story directed by Mohit Suri under YRF production.

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan is all set to take his first steps in the Bollywood industry. The debutant will be collaborating in an upcoming film of director Mohit Suri’s romantic movie under the banner of YRF films. However, there has been no official release of the title. It is to be believed that Aditya Chopra plans on launching Anaya’s cousin. Ahaan also went under extreme training and is currently working closely with Mohit on his upcoming romantic drama. Here’s everything you need to know about Ahaan.

Aditya Chopra Looks Forward To Launching Ahaan Panday

Based on the IANS report, “ Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. The report further stated, “To the industry, Ahaan Panday’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri’s love story (sic).”

The report also stated that Mohir had been closely monitoring Ahaan for his upcoming movie The report read, “Ahaan worked out with Mohit and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential (sic).”

Earlier, an announcement was made that Mohit Suri is looking forward to casting Ahaan under Aditya Chopra’s production house. After launching multiple Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, and multiple actors under his name. Aditya looks forward to Ahaan making his debut under the banner of YRF films.

Ahaan Panday Collaborates with Mohit For His Upcoming Romantic Drama

Recently, Ahaan has been secretly working with Mohit to fully immerse himself in the essence of this romantic story. Mohit sees Ahaan as the ultimate romantic hero and went through multiple screen tests and auditions before choosing him for the role. With high hopes for Ahaan’s potential, Mohit is excited to introduce him to the big screen. According to reports, casting for the female lead in the film is currently in progress.

Ahaan Panday’s Family Background

Ahaan Panday is the son of businessman Aloke Sharad Panday and fitness guru Deane Panday, and his sister Alanna is a YouTube star.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.