Model Alanna Panday, who is a cousin of actor Ananya Panday, shared a terrible incident when people went berserk and started giving their reactions and opinions on her bikini pictures on Instagram. In a post, Alanna hits back at her haters in the best way ever. She posted screenshots of the user's profile who slut-shamed her in every picture and revealed the offensive comments on her pictures are commonplace.

Alanna in her post, revealed a female user once left a comment on her bikini picture saying she 'deserved to be gang-raped'. She also tagged her parents Deanne and Chikki Panday so that they could also see her comment. Alanna wrote, "I've had a woman comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang-raped because I posted a picture in a bikini. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment," Alanna said.

She further said, "When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don't understand how you can wish that upon someone else's child".

The user wrote ‘allergic to clothes’ in one of the model’s’ pics. To which Ananya said, “Educated women in our country still talk/think like this”.

Alanna’s mom Deanne commented on the post to support her daughter. She wrote, “This is the same person who sent me messages saying I am bringing up my daughter in the wrong way and I should be ashamed .. that you are influenced by Bollywood so that’s why you wear less clothes. She also said you have no assets .. so you wear these clothes for attention. She said a lot more as it’s all on your previous Instagram post .. her nasty comments.”

Take a look at the post:

Alanna Panday mentioned that this horrific experience of cyber bullying happened months ago. She captioned her post as: “This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday.”