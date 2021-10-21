Ananya Panday’s Interrogation at NCB Office in Aryan Khan Case| Highlights: Actor Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday morning. She was summoned for the interrogation at 2 pm, but she reached the bureau at 4 pm. After 2 hours of grilling, we saw Ananya coming out of the NCB office with her father and actor Chunky Panday. Now, the actor has been called for questioning again on Friday at 11 am in an alleged drugs nexus related to Aryan Khan.Also Read - Chinmayi Sripada Prays For Shah Rukh Khan, Shares How Superstar Touched Her Mother’s Feet to Take Blessings

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had found chats of Aryan Khan talking to a debutant Bollywood actress discussing drugs during the party. The chat messages were submitted to the court ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing on Wednesday. NCB officials have seized the phone, laptop and other electronic devices of actor Ananya Panday. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Extends Judiciary Custody of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Till Oct 30

The anti-drug agency also reached at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat for some paperwork. Investigating Officer Vishva Vijay Singh handed over the letter regarding the list of documents required by the NCB to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. Also Read - Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta And Others Slam Media For Mobbing Shah Rukh Khan When he Met Aryan Khan at Jail

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday (October 26). Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the NCB has not been served a copy of the plea. Advocate Satish Maneshinde said that they have been served the copy electronically. The High Court rejected the video-conference hearing and will be taking up the bail hearing physically in court on Tuesday (October 26). Aryan’s lawyers were expected to plead the Bombay High Court on Thursday to hear his bail plea on an urgent basis. This comes a day after a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea citing that the 23-year-old was indulging in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis, and could commit an offence if released. Soon after the decision was out, Aryan moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the special NDPS court order.

A special NCB court in Mumbai has extended judicial custody of eight accused, including Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, till October 30. The accused were not produced in court either physically or through video conference. Aryan Khan was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha also had their bail pleas rejected on Wednesday by the NDPS court. The special court heard the bail petitions of all the three accused in the drug case and rejected it observing that all the three acted in conspiracy with each other and that all of them are connected in the same thread. The judge also accepted NCB’s argument that all the accused are part of a large drug network.

In a 21-page order, the judge stated, “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers.” The order further added that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats give reference to ‘bulk quantity’ and ‘hard drugs’. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances”, the order read.

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others. While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had visited Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail. This was the first meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and his son, who was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave party in Mumbai on October 2.

Check out all that happened on Thursday, October 21 while the NCB interrogated Ananya Panday in Aryan Khan Drugs Case