Anasuya Bharadwaj Tears up in Viral Video as She Pens Heart-Wrenching Post on ‘Kindnesss’ And ‘Empathy’: ‘I am Vulnerable’

Anasuya Bharadwaj recently broke down in her Instagram video as she captioned it with a heart-wrenching note on 'kindness' and 'empathy'.

Anasuya Bharadwaj Tears up in Viral Video: Anasuya Bharadwaj, who has been in Tamil and Telugu cinema for two decades recently broke down in an Instagram video she shared on her official handle. The actress captioned her post with a heart-wrenching note on ‘kindness’ and ’empathy’. She also confessed about being ‘vulnerable’ and having ‘breakdowns’. She also shared about learning it the hard way in the age of social media. Anasuya captioned her post as, “Hello there!! Hope all of you are in good health and good spirits.. I know all of you coming across this post of mine are in a very confused state of mind.. social media platforms.. initially.. at least to my knowledge.. were introduced to initiate connections.. across the globe.. to make it a better place.. be there for each other.. share informative contents.. experience each others’ lifestyles and cultures.. spread happiness.. I wonder.. today.. if any of it is actually there..”

WATCH ANASUYA BHARADWAJ’S EMOTIONAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ ADMITS ABOUT FEELING VULENERABLE, HAVING BREAKDOWNS

The Pushpa: The Rule actress further added, “Anyway.. the purpose of this post is to put it to you that.. all the poses.. the photoshoots.. the candids.. the smiles.. laughs.. dances.. the strong counters.. the comebacks.. etc etc.. are a part of my life here.. so are you guys.. so I share all that with you.. and so are these phases of my life.. where I am not so strong.. I am vulnerable.. have breakdowns..” She also stated that, “I want you to know.. its inevitable.. being human.. everything of it is true.. as a pubic figure.. I am forced to think to be this person with neutral feelings.. diplomacy.. don’t care attitude.. “strong” .. but that version of strength isn’t my version of strength .. my strength is this.. right here.. to be able to share my vulnerability and still put my foot down to things I believe should be put down to.. have a good cry and get up and face the world with a smile a day or two later..#ItsOkaytoBeNotOkay but what’s important is..Rest.. Reboot.. but Don’t quit.”

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ URGES HER FANS AND FOLLOWERS TO BE KIND

Anasuya concluded her post as she wrote, “Also on the other hand.. I urge everyone.. to be kind .. irrespective of what you are thrown at by a certain person.. may be he/she is having a bad day.. imagine how sick they are at heart and mind that before saying or doing certain mean things to people they don’t even know entirely or might never meet in person.. pray for them to be well enough to be human.. be considerable.. they will come around.. believe me.. I am learning it the hard way 😊PS: I am totally fine now ❤️ This one’s from a memory I recorded to remember that phase.. 5 days ago 🤗Much Love ❤️

Yours Truly 🙏🏻.”

Anasuya will next be seen in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule.

