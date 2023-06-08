Who is Anasuya Bharadwaj, The Actress in Direct Tiff With Vijay Deverakonda

Home

Here is all about Anasuya Bharadwaj, the actress and television presenter who is in direct tiff with Vijay Deverakonda.

Who is Anasuya Bharadwaj: Anasuya Bharadwaj has recently accused Vijay Deverakonda’s publicist of paying online trolls who are abusing her on social media. Anasuya and Vijay earlier used to be friends, till the former came to know from someone that the actor’s publicist hired internet trolls to attack her. The actress had written a cryptic post on Vijay’s Kushi poster angered his fans, almost a month ago. She had written on her social media post that, “Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam (The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it).” Ever since then the internet war between Anasuya and Vijay’s fan army has gone worse. A glimpse at hes early life, family, educational qualifications, movie career, controversies and other related facts.

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ FAMILY AND PERSONAL LIFE

Anasuya war born on May 15, 1982, in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as reported by entertainment portal Stars Unfolded. However, other portals claim that she was born in 1985 and her birthplace is Hyderabad, Telangana. Anasuya has been married to Susank Bharadwaj since 2010 and the couple have two children. The actress’s father Sudharshan Rao Khasbaz worked with the Congress party as a publicity secretary when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Sudarshan Rao passed away on December 5, 2021, after suffering from Cancer for a long time.

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ EDUCATIONAL QULIFICATION

Anasuya did her MBA from Badruka College in 2008, after which she worked as an HR executive.

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ TELEVISION CAREER

She refused a lot of early movie offers and worked as a TV anchor for Sakshi TV. Apart from being a news presenter for Sakshi TV, she also worked as an anchor on Maa music. She later on, appeared as a TV anchor on the comedy show Jabardasth which elevated her career. Anasuya has hosted many awards shows, like Zee Kutumbam Awards, Star Parivaar Awards, and Okarikokaru Awards as an achor.

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ MOVIE CAREER

Anasuya acted in the film Soggade Chinni Nayana starring Nagarjuna. She made her debut as the lead actress in Kshanam where she portrayed a negative character. Anasuya also played crucial roles in Rangasthalam and Pushpa: The Rise.

ANASUYA BHARADWAJ CONTROVERSY

Anasuya opened about the allegations she made against Vijay Deverakonda and told India today that,”Vijay and I were friendly long back and there was no problem. When Arjun Reddy (2017) released, the cuss words were muted in the film. Vijay had visited a theatre and when the muted cuss words came on screen, he told his fans to mouth the dialogues and they were shouting these cuss words. Vijay played a character who was abusive, which is fine, but in real life, why would you encourage the audience to say such words? Being a mother, all this abusive language really upset me. In fact, I had spoken to Vijay about this, saying please don’t encourage such things in real life.” She further added, “In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda’s father was producing Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and they offered me a role. Things were fine. It was after that someone from Vijay’s team told me that his publicist had paid trolls to abuse me. I was shocked. If the publicist had paid trolls, then Vijay would have been aware, right? I am sure they would not do something like this without his knowledge, right?”

Anasuya is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

