Anees Bazmee Accuses Firoz Nadiadwallah of Non-Payment of Remuneration Since Welcome 2

Anees Bazmee has recently alleged that he has not received his remuneration for Welcome 2 from producer Firoz Nadiadwallah.

Anees Bazmee Accuses Firoz Nadiadwallah For Non-Payment of Remuneration: Anees Bazmee has alleged that producer Firoz Nadiadwallah hasn’t paid his remuneration for Welcome 2 even after waiving off Rs 3 Crore. Nadiadwala’s under-production Welcome to The Jungle recently became a part of a controversy for the non-payment of dues related to actors and technicians. Ac omplaint has been filed against the Welcome to The Jungle producer regarding the same. In 2019, Nadiadwala was sentenced to three-month rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a city court for delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh as tax deducted at source (TDS) for the fiscal year 2009-10. An income tax officer registered the complaint against him in 2015.

ANEES BAZMEE ACUUSES FIROZ NADIADWALLAH OF NON-PAYMENT OF DUES

Anees Bazmee, in an interaction with Hindustan Times said, “The last film I did with Firoz was Welcome Back in 2015, and Rs 5 crore from my remuneration were left to be paid by the production house. However, at the time of payment, he started saying, ‘We have suffered losses and won’t be able to pay you’. Later, they asked me to reduce or wave off some percentage.” He further added, “I signed an agreement, and was expecting to get the remaining Rs 2 crore. But, when I asked for the payment, Firoz said he’ll issue me a cheque. However, since the production house had already delayed the payment a lot, the federation had got involved, and therefore, the cheque was made in their name. After all this, on the clearance date, cheque bounced. So till date, they haven’t paid my remaining remuneration for Welcome 2 even after waiving off Rs 3 crore.”

ANEES BAZMEE EXPRESSES DISSAPOINTMENT OVER NON-PAYMENT FOR WELCOME 2

There has been no settlement regarding the issue despite Bazmee and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) members going for meeting in the past eight years. Bazmee told, “Meetings toh hoti rehti thi, but aaj tak paise nahi mile hain. They wanted me to do Welcome 3. I asked them what about my previous payment, and I was told, ‘Aap picture karo, hum aapki nayi, puraani, sab payment clear kar denge’. But despite all the negotiations, nothing positive has come out.”

