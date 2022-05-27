Anek Leaked Online For Free Download in HD Quality: Anek starrer Ayushmann Khurrana has been released in the theatres today, May 27, 2022. Anek talks about patriotism that brings people together, people with differences who are willing to talk because the intention is to remove the barrier. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek is a brilliantly shot film that displays in telling the story of North East people by emitting rare empathy. It has been getting a lot of positive response from critics and fans. However, there is a sad news for the makers and fans as Anek has become the latest victim of piracy on day one. Ayushmann’s film has been leaked in high quality and is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other torrent sites.Also Read - Stranger Things 4 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Anek’s story is based on an undercover cop Joshua played by Ayushmann, who is on a mission to gain peace in North East India. The movie also features Andrea Kevichusa aka Aido, a Northeastern Indian boxer who is struggling with discrimination while chasing her dream to secure a position on the Indian national team. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He Doesn’t Allow His Kids to Watch His Movies | Exclusive

Anek has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83. Also Read - Anek Actor Andrea Kevichusa, Who is From Nagaland, Was Once Asked ‘When Are You Going to Your Country’

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)