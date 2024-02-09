Home

Aneri Vajne Says ‘Sab Kuch Sahi Hojaega’ Amid Baaghin Production House’s Payment Delays to Other Actors

Aneri Vajane recently appeared for an interview where she was asked that Baaghin production house did not treat actors nicely. Here's what the actress has to say on it.

Aneri Vajane has been making headlines ever since she confirmed that she will be playing the lead role in the upcoming series Baaghin. Now, a video of the actress is doing rounds on the internet claiming that the Baaghin production house did not treat other actors well. To this claim, the actress did not answer anything specifically. The actress said that it won’t be fair for her to answer any such questions over social media. However, Aneri’s cryptic comment saying ‘sab kuch shi hojaega’ has raised several questions in people’s minds.

During a conversation with Telly Chakra, the reporter asked “Khabre aa rahi thi bich mei ke production house was not treating well the actors, payment issues the due dates se zada wait for karna pada (Earlier there was news quoting that the actor was not treated well by the Baaghin production and they had issues clearing the payment and the due dates were not met)” To this, Aneri responded by saying, “Actually, I would not like to comment on it because I think this would not be right one any one’s part to comment on this on a social media platform. We are figuring out our things, and hopefully sab sahi hojaega.”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

As soon as the video went online, it grabbed netizens’ attention, and fans started to spam the comment section. While one fan wrote, “Translation – payment nahi de rahe.. Hopefully future Mein Denge. ” Another wrote, “Who is the producer of the show? The channel should take necessary action against them! They can’t rob the actors of their hard-earned money.”

Meanwhile, Aneri is currently gearing up to begin with her upcoming show – a fantasy saga ‘Baaghin’. The actress said that initially, she felt some hesitation about the role, but now she is happy portraying the lead. Further, Aneri is known for her roles in series such as ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Beyhadh’, reflected on her journey, describing it as a roller-coaster ride.

