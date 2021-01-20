Actor Richa Chadha who wore a t-shirt featuring Dr. BR Ambedkar, the economist and politician, in October 2020, was slammed by a social media user. He took to Twitter and wrote that “Dalits actors are meritless – Richa Chadha. Richa Chadha ne Ambedkar ki photo lagi t-shirt sirf Ambedkar ko bechne ke liye pehni thi baki uske ander Brahmanwaad ka zeher puri tarah bhara hua hai”. It means that “Richa has used BR Ambedkar’s pic to sell the t-shirt, she is against Brahmans and has hatred against them”. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Demands Support For Richa Chadha After Bhim Sena Chief Threatens to Cut Her Tongue Over Madam Chief Minister Row

Richa on Wednesday morning, took to social media to share the screenshot of the user's tweet and mentioned it as 'FAKE'. She wrote: Liars will be blocked, irrespective of their political leanings". In the tweet she mentioned: "I have never said this,ever,anywhere! Stop lying. I don't need your validation to wear a T-shirt with my icons face on it. ऐसा मैंने कभी, कहीं ‌नहीं कहा। ये शर्मनाक झूठ है। अम्बेडकर मेरे भी icon हैं, उनकी T shirt पहनना, मेरा भी अधिकार है।और मैं ब्राह्मण नहीं हूं,जान‌‌ लें। #Liar". "I never said such thing. This is a big lie. Ambedkar is my icon too and I have a right to wear his t-shirt and I am not a Brahman".

Best kind of “airport look ” 💗 pic.twitter.com/7ampLG9V0J — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 3, 2020



The Fukrey actor wore the t-shirt for her airport look in October. She had captioned the post as: “best kind of ‘airport look’”. In the picture shared below, she is seen posing next to an airplane. She teamed a long black shrug with a white tee, and a pair of skinny black pants. The t-shirt had Ambedkar’s pic, the man who inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and fought against discrimination of the untouchables.

