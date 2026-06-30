Angry Sonakshi Sinha asks paparazzi to stop filming amid outing with Zaheer Iqbal and family: ‘Bas guys’

Sonakshi Sinha appeared visibly annoyed with the paparazzi after they continued filming her and her family following a dinner outing in Mumbai. Watch the viral video.

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Sonakshi Sinha (PC -Instagram)

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently had a small but noticeable moment with the paparazzi during a family outing in Mumbai. The actress, who stepped out for dinner with husband Zaheer Iqbal and her parents, was seen politely asking photographers to stop recording after they continued filming even after she had posed and interacted with them.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Sonakshi was seen leaving a restaurant along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal and father Shatrughan Sinha. At first, the actress appeared cheerful and greeted the paparazzi with a smile while briefly interacting with them outside the venue.

However, things changed when cameras continued rolling as the family moved towards their cars. The photographers were also trying to capture visuals inside the vehicles where Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi’s mother Poonam Sinha were seated.

At that point, Sonakshi calmly stepped in and requested them to stop. She was heard saying, “Bas, guys. Thank you. Good night!”

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Even after that, filming continued for a few moments. Zaheer Iqbal then also requested the paparazzi to stop recording. Sonakshi repeated more firmly, “Guys… ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you.”

The clip quickly started circulating online, with many users reacting to the actress setting boundaries while remaining polite.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Since their wedding, the couple has often shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Earlier, Sonakshi had also shared emotional moments from her wedding celebrations and spoke about leaving her family home after marriage. She had jokingly told her mother not to worry because moving from Juhu to Bandra only takes around 25 minutes.

The couple officially registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act and continue to remain one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity pairs.