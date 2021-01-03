Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has bought a new property in the Khar area of Mumbai with her hard-earned money. The actor has invested in an office space for Rs 3.75 crore at Durga Chambers on Linking Road. Soon after the reports of Urmila’s new property went viral, actor Kangana Ranaut targeted her and said that she has bought a property months after joining the Shiv Sena. Sharing a news clipping about Urmila’s new purchase, Kangana wrote in a tweet, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin?”. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Buys New Office For Rs 3.75 Crore in Mumbai's Khar Area, Here's All About The Property Deal



Urmila Matondkar was quick to react on Kangana’s tweets. She shared a video tagging Kangana Ranaut. Urmila, in her video, asked Kangana to fix up a meeting where she would be present with all documents as fair proof. “It has proof how I bought the flat in 2011 with my own hard-earned money after working for nearly 25-30 years. The document has papers of the sale of the flat in the first of week of March. It also has papers of how I bought the office with that money, which I had earned through my hard work. The flat that I had bought was way before I entered politics,” she said in the video.

Matondkar, 46, also took a dig at the Y-plus category security given to Ranaut “against the money of crores of tax-paying citizens”. In September 2020, Ranaut was given Y-plus category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police.

Matondkar also asked Ranaut to present a list of people from the industry, who she had claimed were involved in drugs. “You had promised them (the government) that you have names of several people you wish to give to the Narcotics Control Bureau to fight the drug menace. I request you to please bring that list. I'll be waiting for your answer,” she added.



Urmila had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from North Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, joined the political party, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on December 1.

In September, Ranaut had called Matondkar a “soft porn star”, after the latter criticised her claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem. PTI JUR SHD