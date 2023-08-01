Home

Entertainment

Angus Cloud Death: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Who Played Drug-Dealer Fezco Fez O’Neill Dies at 25

Angus Cloud Death: ‘Euphoria’ Actor Who Played Drug-Dealer Fezco Fez O’Neill Dies at 25

Angus Cloud Death: 'Euphoria' actor who played drug-dealer Fezco Fez O'Neill died at the age of 25.

Angus Cloud Death: 'Euphoria' Actor Who Played Drug-Dealer Fezco Fez O'Neill Dies at 25

Angus Cloud Death: Angus Cloud, known for portraying the character of drug dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill in HBO’s show Euphoria died at the age of 25. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. The late actor was trying to cope with the recent passing away of his father, according to multiple media sources. Cloud’s family issues a statement and said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.” His family also admitted that the Euphoria actor was in a “battle with mental health”. The family statement further read, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.” We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Trending Now

ANGUS CLOUD WAS SADDENED AFTER HIS FATHER PASSED AWAY

Angus had posted a picture of his father two weeks ago on Instagram and captioned it as, “miss u breh.” A Cloud family source claimed that Angus “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” after he returned from Ireland where he buried his father, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. HBO, in their condolence message wrote, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

May the departed soul rest in peace.

This is a developing story.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES