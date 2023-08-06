Home

Angus Cloud Death: ‘Euphoria’ Actor’s Mother Claims Her Son’s Death Was Not Intentional, Says, ‘He Wanted to Help me Emotionally’

Angus Cloud Death: Angus Cloud’s death broke many hearts as Euphoria fans and Hollywood actors mourned the 25-year-old. The actor played the role of the friendly drug-dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill in the popular HBO series. Angus made his acting debut with Euphoria which left a huge impact on the millenials and Gen Z. His co-star Zendaya expressed remorse and captioned her Instagram post as, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)… For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.” Now, the late actor’s mother Lisa Cloud has penned a Facebook post where she has claimed that her son’s death wasn’t intentional.

Lisa stated that, “Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.” She further added, “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

The late actor’s mother concluded, “His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

