Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has shared a video on Wednesday evening, apologising to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for inaccurately donning their uniform and using abusive, inappropriate language in his own show AK vs AK which will be streamed on Netflix. The IAF had asked in a tweet to delete the scene. It reads as: "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioral norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72".

Anil Kapoor has tagged IAF on Twitter and said that the trailer of AK vs AK has offended some people. Kapoor can be heard saying: "I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments."

Anil further explained about the character's feeling in the film: "My character in the uniform is an actor who is playing a role of an Army officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he experiences, is the emotion of distorted father. It was never my or filmmaker's intent to disrespect IAF. I always have respect for the selfless service. I truly apologise for unintentionally hurting the sentiments".

Watch Anil Kapoor’s video shared for Indian Air Force:



AK vs AK is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In the trailer, Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF. In one of the dialogues, Kapoor used cuss words.

Watch the trailer here: