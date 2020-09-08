Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the police will probe Kangana Ranaut for allegedly taking drugs. The investigation comes after allegations were raised by Ranaut’s ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman, who claimed that he was forced by Kangana to consume drugs. Anil Deshmukh told reporters, “As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly. In an interview, Suman alleged Kangana consumes drugs and forced him to take the substance too. Mumbai Police will monitor this.” Also Read - Amid War of Words With Kangana Ranaut, Sena Appoints Sanjay Raut as Party's Chief Spokesperon



Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) members posted a notice at Kangana’s bungalow, pointing out that many alterations were undertaken without the civic body’s approval. As per Kangana, the BMC has ‘stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office’. On Monday Kangana shared, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions.. nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure.”

“They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like,’ woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga’. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she tweeted.

Kangana courted controversy last week when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Sena MP Sanjay Raut advised her against returning to Mumbai. The actress is currently spending time at her Manali home in Himachal Pradesh, and is scheduled to return on September 9. She has been provided Y-category security.