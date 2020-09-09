Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has received two more threat calls on Wednesday morning after three such threat calls made over the last four days, as per the Hindustan Times report. A threat call that was made today morning was reportedly from Himachal Pradesh and it is believed to have been made from Kangana Ranaut’s fans, who were upset with the minister after he ordered a probe in the alleged drug abuse by the Manikarnika actor. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

As per the officials from the office of the home minister, Deshmukh received two threat calls today morning at 6 am, out of which one was from Kangana's native place, Himachal Pradesh.

The source was quoted as saying, "The caller expressed discontent over the statements by the minister against Kangana. Police have been intimated about the calls." Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told HT, "Yes, I have received the (threat) calls and the Mumbai crime branch has been investigating it."

On Tuesday, Deshmukh told the reporters that the police will probe Kangana Ranaut for allegedly taking drugs. The investigation comes after allegations were raised by Ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman, who claimed that he was forced by Kangana to consume drugs. Anil Deshmukh told reporters, "As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly. In an interview, Suman alleged Kangana consumes drugs and forced him to take the substance too. Mumbai Police will monitor this."

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, Bombay High Court ordered a stay on BMC demolishing drive at Kangana’s Manikarnika Films’ office in Mumbai. Reacting to the demolishing, Kangana, who landed in Mumbai today, tweeted a video where she says, “Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn’t always remain the same.”