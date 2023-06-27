Home

‘Anil Kapoor is Hungry For Performance’, Says The Night Manager Director Sandeep Modi | Exclusive

The Night Manager 2: In an exclusive interview, director Sandeep Modi told india.com that Anil Kapoor is a film school by himself. Modi also shared the success of The Night Manager part 1.

The Night Manager Part Two is all set to release on June 30 and the audience can’t wait to binge-watch the remaining episodes that stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. In an exclusive interview with india.com, director Sandeep Modi, the creative force behind the highly anticipated series, shared insights into the success of the first part and his experience working with the talented cast, particularly Anil Kapoor.

Sandeep Modi commended Anil Kapoor as a consummate professional, describing him as a “director’s actor” who brings years of experience to the set without allowing it to hinder the creative process. Kapoor’s ability to anticipate challenges and provide valuable input during script readings showcased his astute understanding of filmmaking. Modi stated, “He can tell me while reading a script, ‘Sandeep, the scenes are going to give us a tough time.’ His experience and knowledge of conserving energy and determining the right time to shoot with everyone were invaluable. It was a tremendous learning experience for everyone involved, not just me. Anil Kapoor is like a film school in himself.”

Emphasising Anil Kapoor’s hunger for performance, director Modi described him as a perpetual student of his craft, constantly seeking improvement. Kapoor’s dedication and desire to push his boundaries impressed Sandeep, who believed that such enthusiasm demonstrated the actor’s commitment to his art. He told us, “Anil is hungry for performance. He is like a kid who just wants to get better and better. That’s a quality I want to take away after so many years of being in front of the camera. If an actor is so keen to prove himself, it tells you how dedicated an actor he is.”

The Night Manager has garnered acclaim for its gripping storyline and complex characters. When asked about his approach to working with the talented ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome, Sandeep emphasised the collaborative nature of the production. Rather than instructing the actors on what to do, he aimed to guide them by highlighting what not to do, allowing them the freedom to interpret their characters within certain parameters.

Sandeep Modi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with such accomplished performers, stating, “This is a beautiful amalgamation of everything. It’s a collaboration between the actors’ interpretations, the writers’ words, and the contributions of the directors and creators. I consider myself fortunate to have such solid actors in the show. Each one of them is capable of headlining their own show, and to have four or five of them working with me to bring the story alive is just incredible.”

As the interview drew to a close, Modi acknowledged the positive reception for the captivating chemistry portrayed on-screen between the dashing Aditya Roy Kapoor, the seasoned Anil Kapoor, and the charismatic Sobhita Dhulipala. He expressed his delight, remarking, “I couldn’t be happier. It’s a combination of attractive individuals in a visually appealing show, but with a lot of heart.”

With The Night Manager Part Two set to captivate audiences once again, the anticipation continues to build for the seamless collaboration between Sandeep Modi’s direction and the stellar performances of the entire cast, promising a thrilling experience.

The Night Manager Part Two is scheduled to premiere on June 30, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.

