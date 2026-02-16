Home

Entertainment

Anil Kapoor opens up about his insecurity as an actor, says it keeps him going at 69: I am not good enough…

Anil Kapoor opens up about his insecurity as an actor, says it keeps him going at 69: ‘I am not good enough…’

Anil Kapoor opens up about insecurity and shares what keeps him going at 69.

Anil Kapoor opens up about his insecurity as an actor, says it keeps him going at 69: ‘I am not good enough…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, many actors come and go, while some fade away with time, and others stay in the limelight for a long time. However, there are only a few rare gems that remain relevant and energetic across decades. One such example of this is Anil Kapoor. Known for impressing the audience with his passion and discipline, the actor has seamlessly transitioned from leading roles to character-driven performances, often leaving fans wondering the secret behind his remarkable enthusiasm.

Finally, the actor has addressed this question and answered the secret behind his drive and motivation. Interestingly, he revealed his passion comes from insecurity. Rather than viewing it negatively, Kapoor believes it pushes him to work harder and constantly improve.

What Anil Kapoor said

In a recent interaction, Anil revealed the force that motivates him. He said, “I feel it is my insecurity. I feel that I want to work. And kaam mein agar meri energy nazar aati he, if I have to look after myself… ultimately the reason is that I want to be there. I want to be relevant; I want to work. That is very important for me. So that energy comes because of that.”

Elaborating further, he added, “It is not that I am faking it, my main motivation is ki mujhe achcha kaam karna hain. The director should feel happy. I have to do my best, whatever my capacity is. Woh energy lagti he but it is my passion. Shayad mujhe lagta he ki I am not good enough and mujhe aisa lagta he ki there are better people and I have so much to learn so I need the fitness and the energy to become better and better.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A career defined by longevity

With a career spanning more than two decades as a leading man, Anil Kapoor has headlined several blockbuster films before smoothly evolving into roles that prioritise strong storytelling and character depth.

Besides his strong screen presence, fans frequently notice his vibrant off-screen persona. Whether in interviews or public appearances, Kapoor exudes an infectious energy.

About Subedaar

Speaking of his work, the actor was last seen in War 2 as Colonel Vikrant Kaul and will next appear in the action drama Subedar. The film also stars Radhikka Madan in the lead, alongside Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni under Opening Image Films in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), the film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-wrote it with Prajwal Chandrashekar. Subedaar is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.