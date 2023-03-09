Home

Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Pens Down Heart-Wrenching Note on Satish Kaushik’s Demise: ‘Lost my Younger Brother’

Anil Kapoor Pens Down Heart-Wrenching Note on Satish Kaushik’s Demise: ‘Lost my Younger Brother’

Anil Kapoor recently penned down a heart-wrenching note on Satish Kaushik's demise as he recalled his Mr. India days.

Anil Kapoor Pens Down Heart-Wrenching Note on Satish Kaushik's Demise: 'Lost my Younger Brother'

Anil Kapoor Gets Emotional on Satish Kaushik’s Demise: Anil Kapoor is also mourning the unexpected sad demise of actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The duo have worked together in many films previously. However, there most talked about collaboration is Shekhar Kapur’s Mr. India. Satish essayed the role of Calendar in the sci-fi fantasy and was loved for his iconic performance. He was also appreciated for his comic timings in David Dhawan’s movies starring Govinda. Anil also shared a series of photos with the late actor who passed away due to heart attack. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Rakul Preet Singh had also offered their heartfelt condolences on the actor-comedian’s death.

CHECK OUT ANIL KAPOOR’S VIRAL POST ON SATISH KAUSHIK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

You may like to read

ANIL KAPOOR SHARES HEARTFELT NOTE ON SATISH KAUSHIK’S DEATH

Anil took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish ♥️ @anupampkher”. Anil, Satish and Anupam Kher have been close pals. The first image in the series of photos shared by Anil is monochrome that features him and Satish. It is followed by other pics of Satish from Mr. India sets. There are two pictures that are then and now images of the three musketeers – Anil, Anupam and Satish. Recently, Akshay Kumar also captioned his tweet as he paid respect to the late actor-filmmaker and wrote “Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti,” with folded hand emojis.

SATISH KAUSHIK DIED OF HEART ATTACK AT 66

Satish died at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 9 after suffering from a heart attack. Satish was inside the car heading to a friend’s place when he complained of uneasiness to his driver and asked him to take him to the hospital. Actor Anupam Kher, who broke the news of Satish’s demise on social media, told news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am”, Anupam told.

For more updates on Satish Kaushik’s death, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.