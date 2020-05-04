Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a series of old photos with late actor Irrfan Khan and wrote a heartfelt note for the actor. They are best known for working together in Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Never Did Mediocre Work For Money, Reveals Tere Mere Sapne Co-Star Annup Soni

Sharing some old photos with Irrfan Khan on his official Instagram account, Anil wrote, “These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile… One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan….”

A day after the demise of Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor passing away was out.

Giving a tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor wrote, “To my dear James, I don’t know where to begin… from growing up to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all… you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family and me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me… Along everything that you were for your friends and family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere… I will miss you everyday… nothing will be the same without you… but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to… Yours Patton Forever. (sic).”