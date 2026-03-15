Anil Kapoor still earning from Slumdog Millionaire? 17 years after release, actor reveals he got a fresh pay cheque of Rs…

It has been almost two decades since Slumdog Millionaire was released and created history at the Academy Awards. But for actor Anil Kapoor, the film continues to bring not just recognition but also financial rewards even today. During a candid conversation at the India Today Conclave 2026, the veteran star revealed that he still receives pay cheques linked to the 2008 film. The revelation surprised many in the audience, as Kapoor shared that he had received yet another payment from the project just a day before the event.

Speaking during a session titled The Ageless Revel: Rewriting the Rules of Stardom, the actor opened up about how the film continues to contribute to his earnings even after nearly 17 years.

“I must share this with you. It’s a very emotional moment. It’s been more than a decade and a half, and yesterday, again, I got a pay cheque for Slumdog Millionaire,” Anil said, drawing applause from the audience.

How much did Anil Kapoor receive recently?

The actor also spoke about the amount he received recently from the film’s earnings. While discussing the cheque, he shared that the payment he got just recently amounted to 3,000 pounds. Elaborating further, he added, “Yesterday, it was 3,000 pounds. I pay all my taxes so I can say this. I am going to get almost half a million pounds. So, I am a millionaire. I didn’t ask for it. They gave it themselves.”

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The revelation highlights how international film projects often come with long-term revenue models where actors continue to receive payments through royalties or profit-sharing deals.

Why Anil Kapoor agreed to do the film

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor revealed that he did not sign Slumdog Millionaire primarily for money. Instead, the opportunity to work with director Danny Boyle and explore a different cinematic style convinced him to take up the role. “I did that movie to educate myself. I want to learn, and that’s how I stay relevant,” he said.

The actor also recalled that the film’s team had initially informed him that they could not afford his usual fee. Kapoor then offered to work on the project without charging anything, simply because he wanted to be part of the experience.

Revisiting the global success of Slumdog Millionaire

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire was loosely based on Vikas Swarup’s novel Q&A. The story followed Jamal Malik, a young boy from Mumbai’s slums who participates in the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Dev Patel played the lead role of Jamal, while Freida Pinto portrayed Latika. Anil Kapoor appeared as the charismatic game show host Prem Kumar, and Irrfan Khan played the police officer interrogating Jamal.

The film turned out to be a massive global success. At the 2009 Academy Awards, it received 10 nominations and won 8 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Anil Kapoor’s recent and upcoming projects

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the Prime Video action-drama Subedaar. The film also featured Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film follows the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier dealing with modern societal challenges while holding on to his traditional values.

Kapoor will next appear in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles along with Bobby Deol and is currently scheduled for release later this year. Even after decades in the industry, Anil Kapoor’s journey proves that some films leave a lasting impact, both on audiences and, quite literally, on the actor’s bank account.